4 Chicago police officers injured breaking up brawl at Englewood STEM High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four Chicago police officers were injured while breaking up a fight Friday morning at Englewood STEM High School, and five people were arrested after the melee.

Police said, around 11:15 a.m., officers responded to Englewood STEM High School, at 68th and Normal, where a large fight had broken out on the second floor.

It was unclear how many people were involved in the brawl, but dozens of Chicago police cars responded to the school.

Police said, while officers were trying to break up the fight, several people attacked police, injuring four officers, who were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported. Five people were taken into custody.

In a letter to parents, Englewood STEM principal Christopher Shelton said someone released pepper spray during the fight, prompting staff to initiate a lockdown.

"To protect everyone's safety, we went on lockdown while staff responded to the incident and notified the Chicago Police Department (CPD) and CPS Office of Safety and Security for additional support," Shelton wrote.

The principal declined to provide further details on the brawl, but confirmed no students were injured.

Area 1 detectives were investigating the fight.