Critically endangered African antelope calf born at Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, ILL. (CBS) — The Brookfield Zoo is celebrating its newest arrival.

A 15-pound male addax calf was born in the outdoor antelope habitats on the northwest side of the zoo last week.

It's the first calf to mother, 4-year-old Ivy, and the fifth for 9-year-old Ishnala. It's also the third addax born at the zoo in just over a year.

The species is considered to be critically endangered with possibly less than 100 remaining in the wild. The zoo says uncontrolled hunting for their impressive spiraling horns, meat, and hide and disturbance to its habitat for oil exploration threatens the species' population.

The addax - a nomadic desert-living ungulate or hoofed mammal - was once found throughout northern Africa, but is now known to only exist in Chad, Mauritania, and Niger.

Guests who want to view the new calf may catch him laying down. Nursing for the calf can last between 23 and 39 weeks.