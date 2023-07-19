Employees at Loretto Hospital to deliver 10-day strike notice
CHICAG0 (CBS) -- Employees at Loretto Hospital in Austin are threatening to go on strike.
Frontline workers there are delivering a 10-day strike notice to the hospital management today.
Workers say they have no choice and are asking the hospital to pay them a living wage and to address the staffing shortage.
They also claim hospital leaders are misusing state funding.
