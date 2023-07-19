Watch CBS News
Employees at Loretto Hospital to deliver 10-day strike notice

CHICAG0 (CBS) -- Employees at Loretto Hospital in Austin are threatening to go on strike.

Frontline workers there are delivering a 10-day strike notice to the hospital management today.

Workers say they have no choice and are asking the hospital to pay them a living wage and to address the staffing shortage.

They also claim hospital leaders are misusing state funding.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 8:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

