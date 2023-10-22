Chicago-based author writes new book empowering those recovering from eating disorders

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2. One author is taking her personal struggles with eating disorders and using them to help others.

Emma Noyes' struggle with anorexia and bulimia started at 18 years old.

A decade later, now at 28 years old and in recovery, the Old Town-based author poignantly tells her life story in a new book, "Guy's Girl."

Through the fictional character of Ginny Murphy, Noyes expresses how she feels and how her anorexia and bulimia were brought on by her anxiety and intrusive thoughts - leaving her feeling powerless.

Noyes said she started writing the book about a year into outpatient eating disorder treatment and relapsed after a devastating breakup.

"It was one of the lowest, most, you know, one of the worst periods of my life," she said. "I was super depressed. I was struggling to get out of bed. I was throwing up everything that I was putting into my body and my way to sort of start moving past that, was, I started to write and I was putting my feelings onto paper. And I was just really writing about what I was going through, and as I was writing it, I realized that it was turning into a book, and I realized that it was turning into a book that I wish that I had had when I was in the deepest, darkest parts of my eating disorder."

Noyes said she's sharing her deeply personal story through her new book to empower others with eating disorders on their road to recovery.

The book will be available in bookstores and on Amazon on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

This is the fourth book for the Wilmette-raised author.

Noyes is also the writer of the young adult fantasy trilogy, "The Sunken City."