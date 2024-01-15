Elton John achieves EGOT status with Emmy Award win

Elton John is now an EGOT after his Emmy win on Monday night for outstanding variety special (live) for his show "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium."

John is the 19th person to win at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. The singer has five Grammy wins.

John was not at Monday night's Emmy Awards to accept his win, as he is recovering from a knee operation. The 76-year-old singer's partner, David Furnish, was at the ceremony however and updated everyone on John's reaction to receiving the award.

"He screamed," Furnish said, according to video shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

Gabe Turner accepts the outstanding variety special (live) award for "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium" onstage during the 75th Emmy Awards. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Ben Winston, one of the producers of the special, accepted the award on the singer's behalf. Winston said John "wanted to send his love and thanks."

"We knew this show would be historic because it was going to be Elton's last ever show in North America on tour. We knew it would be historic because it was Disney's first ever live global stream," Winston said. "We didn't know it was going to be historic because it was going to win a man, who has created the soundtrack to all of our lives — he's done so much great for society, who is all of our heroes — we didn't know that it was going to win him an EGOT."

The award was presented by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

"Now, I can't speak for Elton, but 'EGOT' to be excited about that," Poehler quipped.

Elton John performed the last set of his final tour in Stockholm, Sweden, in July. The "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour spanned years, beginning in September 2018 and pausing for nearly two years in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a hip injury John sustained in 2021. The rock legend slipped at his home in Nice, France, in August and spent the night at a hospital as a precautionary measure.