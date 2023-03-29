Elk Grove Village Board to vote on THC sale ban ordinance

ELK GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Village leaders in Elk Grove are voting on an ordinance today that could ban the sale of THC products at some stores.

If passed, the ordinance would prohibit tobacco and vape stores from selling any product that contains THC - the active ingredient found in marijuana.

Closing a loophole in the state's cannabis laws - allowing the sale of some THC products that haven't been approved by the FDA.