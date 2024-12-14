Watch CBS News
Suburban Chicago man gets 49 years in prison for sexual assaulting child

By Jeramie Bizzle

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (CBS) — A man was sentenced to 49 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, charged with sexually assaulting a child multiple times dating back to 2021.

In October, a jury convicted Ernesto Velasquez-Jimenez, 36, of three counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a child and seven counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a child.

According to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office, between Oct. 1, 2021, and June 3, 2023, Velasquez-Jimenez sexually abused the victim, who was under the age of 13, on multiple dates, both over and under the clothing. Evidence was also presented that he sexually abused the victim's sister in DuPage County. 
 
In addition to Velasquez-Jimenez's sentence, he must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

