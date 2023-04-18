Van strikes, kills man in Elgin Township as he was trying to get goose off the road

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was hit and killed by a car while he was trying to remove a goose from the roadway in unincorporated Elgin Township on Tuesday.

Kane County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of 1200 St. Charles St. for a crash involving a pedestrian, police said.

Investigators found that a motorist had pulled over onto the side of the road to help remove a goose from the southbound lanes. As he was removing the goose from the roadway, a 2012 Chevrolet van struck him.

The pedestrian, identified as Rateb Arqan, 59, of West Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the van was treated and released by EMS at the scene.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said it is still investigating the crash. They do not know if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. No citations had been issued as of midday on Tuesday.

Chopper 2 was over the scene Tuesday morning and spotted what appeared to be van with visible damage to its front.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Kane County Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.

Bystanders look on as police in South Elgin investigate a significant collision between a van & pedestrian. Route 25 is closed TFN between Bluff City Blvd & Kenyon Road. Use Route 31 or Naperville Road to bypass the scene. Follow today’s top stories at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/dAtWV2gfoh — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) April 18, 2023