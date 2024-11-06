The economy was a top election concern for voters in Illinois, across the country

The economy was a top election concern for voters in Illinois, across the country

The economy was a top election concern for voters in Illinois, across the country

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "It's the economy, stupid," – A four-word strategy that helped Bill Clinton defeat incumbent President George H.W. Bush in 1992.

Three decades later, the economy again was a driving factor in a presidential election. CBS News Chicago examined exit poll results and the way rising prices helped President-elect Donald Trump win his second term in office.

The economy was a common theme from exit polls in swing states this year.

"While he was the president, everything was nice and smooth and I still had money left in my pocket," said Muntasir Chowdhury, a Georgia resident who voted for Trump.

Nicole DiDonato in Pennsylvania said Trump "had catapulted us into a better lifestyle."

CBS News polling showed that 45% of voters said their financial situation was worse today than it was four years ago. And 49% of voters for Trump ranking the economy as their most important issue, more than double the next-highest concern: immigration.

That's no surprise to the owners of Orland Market & Bakery in south suburban Orland Park.

"The flower, the egg, the butter. Everything is going up," said Ibrahem Rihan. "We [raised the price for] the bread. We used to sell it at $2.49. Right now, we sell it at $3.49."

The owner said they've watched food prices, and their customers' frustrations, rise since buying the business a year-and-a-half ago.

The economy ranked as the third-most important issue for voters of Vice President Kamala Harris, behind the "state of the economy" and abortion. But Harris voters have an overall higher opinion of the economy, with 29% rating it as bad, compared to 69% of Trump voters.

Rihan, who moved to the U.S. from Jordan eight years ago and can't vote, supported the end result.

"Yeah, it's very, very good," he said. "He helps all business. He is a money man."

Rihan hopes some of that money will come to his small business.