Elderly woman dies after being found inside house fire in Hobart, Indiana, officials say

HOBART, Ind. (CBS) — A woman has died following a house fire Wednesday night in Hobart, Indiana, according to fire officials.

Around 8 p.m., The New Chicago Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of a structure fire in the 400 block of McKinley Avenue.

Arriving officers saw smoke coming from the home and attempted entry but there was a lack of accessible entry points. Officials said that by the time the fire crew arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The New Chicago and Hobart fire crews were able to enter the home, where they found a person, only described by officials as an elderly woman, who was removed and given CPR and treatment on-site.

She was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital, where she later died. The woman's identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities say there is no ongoing danger to the public.

The circumstances surrounding the fire are under investigation.