Elderly man knocked down, robbed at Red Line station downtown

Elderly man slammed to the ground and robbed at CTA Red Line station

Elderly man slammed to the ground and robbed at CTA Red Line station

Elderly man slammed to the ground and robbed at CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 82-year-old man was knocked to the ground during a robbery at a CTA subway station downtown Wednesday afternoon.

Police said, around 12:30 p.m., the man was getting off the elevator on the Red Line platform at the Chicago station, when a robber knocked him to the ground and stole his personal property.

Officers were able to locate the robber and take him into custody.

Charges were pending Wednesday afternoon.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.