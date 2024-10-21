Watch CBS News
Local News

One of El Chapo's sons begins plea negotiations with Chicago federal prosecutors

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

One of El Chapo's sons begins plea negotiations in Chicago
One of El Chapo's sons begins plea negotiations in Chicago 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- One of the sons of former cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has started plea negotiations with federal prosecutors in Chicago.

Ovidio Guzman López is facing narcotics trafficking charges.

Prosecutors accuse Guzman López and his brothers of taking over Sinaloa cartel operations after their father's arrest.

In April 2023, U.S. prosecutors unsealed sprawling indictments against Guzmán and his brothers, known collectively as the "Chapitos." They laid out in detail how following their father's extradition and eventual life sentence in the U.S., the brothers steered the cartel increasingly into synthetic drugs like methamphetamine and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Mexican security forces captured Guzmán López, alias "the Mouse," in January 2023 in Culiacán, capital of Sinaloa state.

Guzman López's hearing is set for January.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.