Woman and boy critically wounded in shooting on North Side of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman and a boy were shot and critically wounded Wednesday morning in the Edgewater neighborhood.
Fire Department officials said the victims were shot in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue.
A woman was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition. A preteen boy was shot and taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in "traumatic arrest."
Police could not immediately provide further information on the shooting.