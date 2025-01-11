Burglar broke into 3 Chicago North Side businesses by smashing windows with screwdriver

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police were trying to identify a burglar who has been breaking into stores in the Edgewater neighborhood using a screwdriver.

Police released surveillance video of the thief, who used a screwdriver to smash the windows of three businesses in the Edgewater neighborhood in the span of a week:

In the 1100 block of West Granville, at 12:35 a.m. on Jan. 3.

In the 5200 block of North Broadway, between 10 p.m. on Jan. 8 and 6 a.m. on Jan. 9.

In the 1200 block of West Devon, at 4:25 a.m. on Jan. 9.

After breaking into each business, the burglar stole cash from the registers and offices.

Surveillance image of a man wanted for breaking into businesses in the Edgewater neighborhood with a screwdriver. Chicago Police

The thief was wearing black clothes, a coat with a fur-lined hood, and brown boots.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263.