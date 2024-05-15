Economy Shop thrift store in Oak Park mansion combines giving with great deals

Great buys, great cause at Economy Shop in Oak Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not just about getting, it's about giving at Economy Shop in Oak Park, a huge thrift store with a long history and a big heart.

Seventeen rooms at Economy Shop, at 103 S. Grove Ave. in Oak Park, are filled with hidden treasures.

"I didn't realize it's like a Victorian mansion full of, like, clothes that you can buy," shopper Xara Schellhase said.

There are clothes for everyone big and small – men, women, and kids – but there's so much more: handy housewares, gifts galore, computer cords, shoes, antique glassware, and on and on and on.

"I found an Italian Bitossi horse sculpture, and that was just sitting here for $20, and I ended up selling that for $300 later, but yeah, it was a great buy," frequent shopper Bryan Grayson said.

Each sale goes toward a great cause. Outside of small administrative costs, proceeds from everything sold at Economy Shop go to seven different charities, all serving the Oak Park community and beyond.

"All of the money actually goes together in one big pot, and then it's split evenly," said volunteer Mary Austin.

Economy Shop vice president Tammy Grayson said what they are doing is compounding good.

"We have donations that come from our community. So it's kind of amazing, because it comes full circle," she said.

"I think it's really rad. It's like two birds with one stone kind of thing," Schellhase said.

It's a big part of what appeals to regulars like Gary Johnson, who went to Economy Shop to buy toys for his granddaughter.

"I enjoy the whole recycling aspect, right? The stuff isn't ending up in the garbage heap. Somebody's is going to reuse it," he said.

Volunteer Belinda Bremner called it "green shopping," and said the people are half the fun.

"It is a great place, and working with the customers, and knowing the customers, and going, 'I know who's gonna love those,'" she said. "It's a village. It's a community."

That community feeling is what drew Tammy Grayson to Economy Shop. She started out first at Economy Shop as a shopper and single mom.

"I discovered it when I was at a point I was struggling a little bit. I came here and I fell in love," she said.

She also got a history lesson.

"Economy Shop has been around for over 100 years. It was started by women before they could vote, which I think is incredible," she said.

Fast forward to today.

"I think what it is is kind of like passing the torch on, and keeping it going, and I think that's the beautiful thing," she said.

Economy Shop has two or three sale days a month during fall, winter and spring. Summer's out, because the house doesn't have air conditioning.

But it does have a lot of heart, with a lot of kindness and caring within its walls.

"I just think it's incredible. I think it's just magical," Tammy said.

Economy Shop closes for the season in June.