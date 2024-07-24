Ceremony on Chicago River marks 109th anniversary of Eastland disaster

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Descendants of the survivors of the Eastland disaster want to make sure it's never forgotten.

The U.S. Coast Guard threw flower petals in the Chicago River near Clark Street on Wednesday to mark the 109th anniversary of the tragic accident. In 1915 the Eastland, a massive passenger ship, rolled over in the river, killing more than 800 people.

Descendants of Eastland survivors were on hand for the ceremony.

"We were very fortunate that all of our family members survived. We've always said that we were one of the lucky families that came out okay, and my sister Susan and I have always said that if our little 14-year-old grandmother had not survived right here, she and I would not be here with you today," said Barbara Decker Wachholz, with the Eastland Disaster Historical Society, and the granddaughter of an Eastland survivor.

The Eastland disaster is part of the Titanic exhibit going on right now at Old Orchard Shopping Center in Skokie.