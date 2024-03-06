Man and woman shot at gas station on West Side of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and a woman were shot Wednesday afternoon at a gas station in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said the two were at a gas station at the corner of Fulton Street and Sacramento Boulevard around 10:45 a.m., when a sedan pulled up, and a man got out and started shooting.

A 25-year-old man was shot several times, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 21-year-old woman was shot five times in the right leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

The shooter fled the scene, and no one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.