Three injured after shooting breaks out at East Chicago car show

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people are injured and two are in custody following a shooting at a car show in East Chicago, Indiana, Sunday afternoon.

According to the East Chicago Police Department, around 3:45 p.m. officers were informed of a fight at the Stunna Beach Bash Custom Car Show and Sound Competition at Jeorse Park Beach.

Chief Jose Rivera and Deputy Chief Justin Orange responded to the fight involving two men. A separate group of people tried to help calm the situation as well, but when the offiers began to clear the area several gunshots rang out from in front of the stage.

Attendees began to panic, and Rivera requested assistance from surrounding agencies.

Rivera said a man wearing all black fired several more rounds into the crowd and then ran away. Rivera chased the suspect and ordered him to drop the weapon, but the man continued to flee between vehicles in the parking lot.

Rivera then caught the suspect and ordered him to the ground at gunpoint.

After being taken into custody, the susect was transported to a Chicago area hospital where he was reportedly stable.

Three spectators at the event were shot. One was transported to St. Catherine Hospital and two others self-transported to local hospitals. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, preliminary investigations indicate there were two shooters, the men who were originally involved in the disturbance. A second suspect turned himself in later Sunday, and both weapons were recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.