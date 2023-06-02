East Chatham shooting wounds 12-year-old boy in hip

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 12-year-old boy was shot and wounded in a home in East Chatham Friday afternoon.

At 2:02 p.m., the boy was in a residence in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue when someone shot him in the right hip, police said.

Police said the shooter was unknown to the boy. It was not specified whether the shooter was in the home or if a bullet came in from outside.

The boy was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.