Watch CBS News
Local News

DuSable Lake Shore Drive shooting: man and woman critically wounded

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were critically injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Kenwood neighborhood.

Police said, around 1:15 p.m., a man and woman were in a car in the southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive near 45th Street, when they were shot.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the head, and a 31-year-old man was shot in the body and legs.

Both victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one was in custody Tuesday afternoon.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 2:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.