DuSable Lake Shore Drive shooting: man and woman critically wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were critically injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Kenwood neighborhood.
Police said, around 1:15 p.m., a man and woman were in a car in the southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive near 45th Street, when they were shot.
A 26-year-old woman was shot in the head, and a 31-year-old man was shot in the body and legs.
Both victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
No one was in custody Tuesday afternoon.
Area 1 detectives were investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.