DuSable Lake Shore Drive shooting: man and woman critically wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were critically injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Kenwood neighborhood.

Police said, around 1:15 p.m., a man and woman were in a car in the southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive near 45th Street, when they were shot.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the head, and a 31-year-old man was shot in the body and legs.

Both victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one was in custody Tuesday afternoon.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.