Durbin pushing for improved safety for mail carriers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin is pushing United States Postal Service leaders to improve safety for letter carriers.

The senator met with postal workers on Tuesday to talk about recent armed robberies on delivery routes.

There were 154 robberies in 2021 - up from 36 in 2018.

Durbin also wants to know why a rapid alert system to notify carriers if a crime was committed near their routes was discontinued in 2021.

At least a dozen postal workers were robbed at gunpoint across Chicago in March and April with thieves looking for postal keys to open blocks of mailboxes.

In one case, a mail delivery truck was also taken.