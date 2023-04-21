Watch CBS News
Local News

Durbin to announce half-million-dollar funding for local organization

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Sen. Durbin announcing federal funding for Chicago organization
Sen. Durbin announcing federal funding for Chicago organization 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is in Chicago announcing a big boost for a local organization.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago is receiving $500,000 in federal funding.

The half-million dollar funding will help expand youth mentoring on the city's West and Far South Sides as well as south suburban Cook County.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 7:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.