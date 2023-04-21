Durbin to announce half-million-dollar funding for local organization
CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is in Chicago announcing a big boost for a local organization.
The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago is receiving $500,000 in federal funding.
The half-million dollar funding will help expand youth mentoring on the city's West and Far South Sides as well as south suburban Cook County.
