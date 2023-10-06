Sen. Durbin joins Chicago striking auto workers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin joined striking auto workers Friday morning in Chicago for a second time.

It comes as the United Auto Workers strike enters its fourth week.

The UAW's president is expected to make a major announcement later on Friday possibly expanding the strike.

Talks are still happening between the union and all three major Detroit automakers, but not much progress has been made.

Right now, about 25,000 workers are on strike.