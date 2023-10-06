Watch CBS News
Local News

Sen. Durbin joins Chicago striking auto workers

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Sen. Durbin joins striking auto workers
Sen. Durbin joins striking auto workers 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin joined striking auto workers Friday morning in Chicago for a second time.

It comes as the United Auto Workers strike enters its fourth week.

The UAW's president is expected to make a major announcement later on Friday possibly expanding the strike.

Talks are still happening between the union and all three major Detroit automakers, but not much progress has been made.

Right now, about 25,000 workers are on strike.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 6, 2023 / 11:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.