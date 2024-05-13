After Chicago father's murder, 2 people arrested are no longer in police custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – As Chicago police continued to investigate the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old father last Friday, the two people arrested in connection with the shooting over the weekend were no longer in police custody.

Neighbors told CBS 2 the latest development had them on edge.

The victim, Zet Rodriguez-Lara, was described as a great father to his 6-month-old daughter, a friend, a son, and a brother. The news was a shock to a community that said Rodriguez-Lara was always a friendly face.

He was walking down the 3900 block of North Pittsburgh Avenue on Friday morning around 7 a.m. when police said he was shot in the chest.

Flowers were placed where the shots rang out and where a neighbor, who spoke to CBS 2 on Friday but asked her name not be revealed, tried to save his life by putting pressure on his injuries.

Over the weekend, police took two people into custody, but they have since been released. Sources said the Cook County State's Attorney's Office didn't have enough evidence to press charges and that one of the former suspects had just been released from jail and was on parole. CBS 2 will not identify them since they have not been charged in connection with the fatal shooting.

CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller used to work in the State's Attorney's Office and said his job for a time was to make that final decision on whether or not to charge someone with murder or if they should be released.

"Can I prove this beyond a reasonable doubt?" Miller said. "You're looking for credible eyewitnesses. You're looking to see if the person made any statements to friends admitting what he did. Did he make a confession to the police? Is there forensic evidence?"

Sources said police were likely waiting for more test results to come back, possibly be more evidence against the two individuals.

"Right now, the State's Attorney's Office felt there was insufficient evidence to proceed," Miller said. "That doesn't mean the case is over for these two because as most people know, there is no statute of limitations for murder and the fact that they were released has no effect on double jeopardy."

As the memorial for Rodriguez-Lara grew, the victim's family was also posting a fundraiser on GoFundMe, saying not only would he miss out on his daughter growing up, but she was also just about to turn 7 months old.