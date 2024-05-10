24-year-old man shot and killed while walking to work on Chicago's Northwest Side

24-year-old man shot and killed while walking to work on Chicago's Northwest Side

24-year-old man shot and killed while walking to work on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 24-year-old man was shot and killed while walking to work on Chicago's Northwest Side Friday morning.

The victim was walking in the 3900 block of North Pittsburgh Avenue around 7 a.m. when an unknown offender shot him in the chest, Chicago police said. He was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition and later died.

In surveillance video posted on social media, a person in dark clothing was seen running southbound on Pittsburgh Avenue.

A woman, who asked she not be identified, told CBS 2 she heard a gunshot and ran to help the man who was on the sidewalk.

"I just sprung into action," she said.

She added she called 911 and "took my sweatshirt off that I was wearing and started to apply pressure immediately and waited for an ambulance to arrive. I just tried to interact with him, talk to him. Keep him awake."

The woman said the victim said he was walking to work. She later learned he died and has since been in touch with his family. She did not previously know him.

"I'm so sorry that he didn't make it and I wish he would have, to see your children grow," she said, adding she was "trying to keep him alive for his kids."

A police source said the victim may have had some cash taken from him. A bag that he was carrying was left behind.

No other injuries were reported. No one was in custody as of Friday afternoon.

Area detectives were investigating the shooting as a homicide.