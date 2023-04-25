Dump truck drops load of topsoil on ramp to Stevenson Expressway

HODGKINS, Ill. (CBS) -- A dump truck dropped its entire load of topsoil on the ramp to the outbound Stevenson Expressway from northbound LaGrange Road.

The dump body was lying on its side in the roadway at 4:45 p.m., with the entire load of topsoil also lying on the ramp.

Anyone exiting the Stevenson at La Grange Road was allowed only to go north following the accident. The northbound La Grange Road ramp to the outbound Stevenson was also shut down, as is the outbound exit ramp at La Grange Road.

Major delays were reported on both sides of the Stevenson.