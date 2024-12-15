DUI driver cited after hitting IDOT minuteman truck on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois Department of Transportation minuteman truck was rear-ended Sunday morning by a DUI driver on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened on the outbound lanes near 26th Street around 3 a.m.

The truck was conducting traffic control with emergency lights activated when it was struck in the rear by another vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the striking vehicle was issued citations for driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and Scott's Law.

Chain reaction crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

Also, on the Dan Ryan a chain reaction crash involving as many as 14 vehicles.

One of the drivers caught in the collision said she was heading home when she was hit.

"I came to a stop because the car in front of me stopped. Next thing you know, I'm getting hit from behind. This lady hits me from behind, then she hits the car in front of me also, which ends up crashing into the side of the bridge," Myracle Brosey said.

She continues, "It's traumatic, I can't lie. One thing, I'm stopped and parking, next thing you know I'm getting hit from behind, so honestly it's been very traumatic."

Brosey said the driver who rear-ended her said her car slipped on the wet pavement on the expressway.