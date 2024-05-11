Watch CBS News
Driver charged in DUI crash that killed passenger on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man was charged in a DUI crash that killed his passenger on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Jaime Torres Jr., 20, was arrested in the 200 block of East Huron Street around 3:17 a.m. on Thursday. 

He was charged with one felony count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle, one felony count of aggravated DUI/accident/death, and one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of 0.08. He was also issued two citations for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failing to reduce speed.

Chicago police said Torres was identified as the driver who was traveling northbound in the 3100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive just after midnight when he swerved to avoid hitting another car. He struck a curb and then a light pole before coming to a stop

The passenger in the car, identified as Jorge A. Castillo, 25, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department and was pronounced dead. Torres was also taken to Northwestern in fair condition.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

Torres is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday. 

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

