Drivers don't quite know yet what to expect for Chicago NASCAR Street Race

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drivers are preparing for the Chicago NASCAR Street Race this weekend – and they're not quite sure what to expect.

The drivers are scheduled to practice and qualify Saturday, with the races Saturday and Sunday late afternoon. They have been preparing for the first-of-its-kind street races mostly on simulators.

Even drivers like Bubba Wallace, who notched a 200th career cup series start over the weekend, is unsure fully what to expect.

"You know, we did that virtual race two years ago… and so you kind of remember it a little bit. But it was nice to knock the rest off and to put corners together. I think going into it, you know, you've got to have a fresh mindset – and expect the unexpected. It's going to be tight-corners racing – a lot of 90-degree corners; a lot of one-lane roads. So I guess you can't really say groove – we're going to be talking about roads – and whether that's the left lane or the right lane."

Meanwhile, there is chance of storms on Saturday when the race will be in progress.

