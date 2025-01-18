Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek driver, truck in hit-and-run in Chicago's West Town last month

By Jeramie Bizzle

Truck sought in December West Town hit-and-run
Truck sought in December West Town hit-and-run 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in West Town last month.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. 

A woman, 27, was walking southbound across the intersection in the crosswalk at Damen Avenue and Division Street when she was hit by a dark-colored 2016 Ford F-150 XL making a left turn onto Damen Avenue. The truck continued without stopping to render aid. 

Police did not provide a description of the driver or a license plate number.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference #JH-553560.

