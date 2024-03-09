Driver suffers graze wound to head, arm while traveling on Chicago's Northwest Side

Man grazed in head, arm, while driving on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver was hurt after a shooting in Belmont Cragin early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Cicero Avenue.

Chicago police say the driver, a 29-year-old man, was heading northbound on Cicero when a red sedan approached, and an unknown offender fired shots from inside the vehicle.

The victim suffered a graze wound to the left side of his head and left arm. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The offenders fled the scene, and no one is in custody.

Area Five Detectives were investigating.