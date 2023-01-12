Driver critically wounded after being shot in face on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded after being shot in the face while driving on the city's Far South Side Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of East 121 Place in the West Pullman neighborhood around 7:30 p.m.

Chicago police say the victim, 36, was driving when he heard shots and felt pain.

He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody.