Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver critically wounded after being shot in face on Far South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded after being shot in the face while driving on the city's Far South Side Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of East 121 Place in the West Pullman neighborhood around 7:30 p.m.

Chicago police say the victim, 36, was driving when he heard shots and felt pain.

He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody. 

First published on January 12, 2023 / 6:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.