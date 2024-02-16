Driver seriously hurt in wrong-way crash on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was seriously hurt Friday morning following a wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police said a Mazda 6 sedan was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive just before 4:30 a.m. when it struck a Chevy sedan.

The driver of the Mazda then left the car and fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to police.

The driver of the Chevy, a 26-year-old man, suffered fractures and abrasions. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

All lanes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive were blocked but have since reopened.

Detectives are still investigating.