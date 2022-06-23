Driver says he's lucky to be alive after being shot during Northwest Side road rage incident

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three bullet holes were fired into a sport-utility vehicle on the city's Northwest Side early Thursday, and the driver was struck.

The driver spoke to CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot, and reported road rage was the motive for it all. He shared a terrifying story about being shot in the back while driving along Lawrence Avenue right across from Lawler Avenue, at the edge of the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

Four shell casings were found in front of a fire hydrant across the street on Lawrence Avenue. Meanwhile, the victim – who spoke to Le Mignot off camera – said he, his brother, and his brother's girlfriend are all incredibly lucky to be alive.

The shooting took place at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday.

The 33-year-old victim said he was driving west here on Lawrence Avenue after leaving work. His brother and his brother's girlfriend were in the back seat of his black Toyota sport-utility vehicle, and he was giving them a ride to the girlfriend's house.

The victim said as he was driving the speed limit, he noticed three cars behind him. Each driver was driving erratically.

The victim said as he continued driving the speed limit, one of the drivers pulled up on his right side and gave him an ugly look. Then, another driver came up to the left side of his SUV and said, "What's your f***ing problem?"

The victim responded by saying the same thing back to that driver. Afterward, a passenger in that vehicle - a silver hatchback - pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim.

The victim tried to drive away on the 5200 block of West Ainslie Street. That was where when the gunman came through the passenger window all the way to his waist and started shooting at the victim's Toyota SUV.

The light of day showed two bullets hit the back passenger door where the victim's brother and brother's girlfriend were sitting. The victim says it was a miracle they weren't hit.

Another bullet entered the SUV about six inches from the fuel door. The victim said he waws lucky that bullet didn't cause the car to blow up.

As he heard the gunfire ring out, the victim said he felt pain in his back. That was when he realized, he had been shot in the back.

Evidence markers were placed next to four shell casings at the scene on the 5000 block of West Lawrence Avenue.

The victim says his wound is superficial, but the bullet still remains in his back.

Police late Thursday were still looking for the gunman.