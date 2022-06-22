Driver killed in rollover crash on Stevenson Expressway
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is killed in a rollover crash on the Stevenson Expressway early Wednesday morning.
Illinois State Police said around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a blue Chrysler 300c was driving southbound on I-55 when it struck the rear of a white Volvo truck tractor.
Initial reports say the Chrysler went off the roadway to the left and overturned.
The driver of the Chrysler, a 48-year-old man of Joliet, was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead.
The driver of the Volvo, a 48-year-old man of Lemont, was not injured.
No further information was immediately available.
