Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver killed in head-on crash by suspected drunk driver in suburban Chicago

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Driver killed in head on crash in Wheeling
Driver killed in head on crash in Wheeling 00:24

WHEELING, Ill. (CBS) – One person was killed following a wrong-way crash Sunday morning in Wheeling.  

Around 2:15 a.m., a car was struck head-on by a suspected intoxicated driver on westbound Palatine approaching Wheeling Road, according to police.

A vehicle was traveling in the wrong lane when it struck a single on-coming car - killing the 53-year-old driver, police said.

There were two occupants in each vehicle. One other person suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

The Northwest Suburban Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction unit is investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 10, 2023 / 8:18 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.