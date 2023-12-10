Driver killed in head-on crash by suspected drunk driver in suburban Chicago
WHEELING, Ill. (CBS) – One person was killed following a wrong-way crash Sunday morning in Wheeling.
Around 2:15 a.m., a car was struck head-on by a suspected intoxicated driver on westbound Palatine approaching Wheeling Road, according to police.
A vehicle was traveling in the wrong lane when it struck a single on-coming car - killing the 53-year-old driver, police said.
There were two occupants in each vehicle. One other person suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury.
The Northwest Suburban Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction unit is investigating.
