Driver killed in head-on crash by suspected drunk driver in suburban Chicago

Driver killed in head on crash in Wheeling

Driver killed in head on crash in Wheeling

Driver killed in head on crash in Wheeling

WHEELING, Ill. (CBS) – One person was killed following a wrong-way crash Sunday morning in Wheeling.

Around 2:15 a.m., a car was struck head-on by a suspected intoxicated driver on westbound Palatine approaching Wheeling Road, according to police.

A vehicle was traveling in the wrong lane when it struck a single on-coming car - killing the 53-year-old driver, police said.

There were two occupants in each vehicle. One other person suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

The Northwest Suburban Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction unit is investigating.