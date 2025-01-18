Watch CBS News
Driver killed in fiery crash after leaving scene of another on Chicago expressway

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was killed in a fiery crash after leaving the scene of another on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on I-94 southbound at 76th Street.

Preliminary information indicated that a white Honda driven by a 30-year-old man from Chicago fled the scene of a previous crash. The vehicle then left the roadway, traveled up an embankment, and hit a pole.

State police said the Honda became engulfed in flames with the driver entrapped. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes were reopened at around 4:40 a.m.

No further information was immediately available. 

