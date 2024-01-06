Driver killed in crash, one of two on I-55 in Grundy County

CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver was killed in one of two crashes on Interstate 55 in Grundy County Friday night.

Illinois State Police said around 9 p.m., troopers responded to southbound I-55 near milepost 231 for a report of a deadly three-vehicle crash.

Troopers were on the scene of a separate three-vehicle crash involving a fire from another semi-truck in the northbound lanes - resulting in traffic slowing down the southbound lanes.

A tractor-trailer semi-truck failed to slow in time and rear-ended a pickup truck and an SUV. The driver of the SUV lost control and rolled over into the ditch. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver and passenger of the pickup as well as a passenger from the SUV were all taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Traffic in both lanes reopened around 4 a.m. Saturday.

No further information was available for both crashes.