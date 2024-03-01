Driver killed, another hurt after 4 car crash in Chicago suburb, police say

ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) – One driver was killed, and another was hurt following a multi-car crash in Elmhurst Thursday evening.

Elmhurst police and fire departments responded to calls of a traffic crash just after 7 p.m. between Argyle and Mitchell Avenues. Upon arrival, four cars; an Infiniti sedan, an Acura sedan, a Toyota minivan, and a Lexus SUV were found at the scene - each occupied by a driver.

The driver of the Infiniti, a 20-year-old man from Itasca, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The drivers of the Lexus and Acura were not hurt.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Infiniti driver was first traveling in Oakbrook Terrace northbound on Route 83 at Roosevelt Road when he was involved in a preceding collision with another motorist.

The Infiniti driver did not stop and continued north on Route 83 to St. Charles Road with the other involved vehicle following for a period of time, police said.

The driver proceeded east on St. Charles Road at a high rate of speed and attempted to pass the Acura traveling eastbound by driving over the St. Charles Road centerline at Argyle Ave. The Infiniti first crashed with the Acura before colliding head-on with the westbound Toyota. The Lexus was hit by debris from the other vehicles, according to police.

Police investigating the possibility that intoxication may have contributed to the cause of this traffic collision. The identity of the Infiniti driver is withheld pending family notification.

The DuPage MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist in the investigation of the collision. The roadway was closed until approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing by the Elmhurst Police Department and the DuPage County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elmhurst Police at 630-530-3050.