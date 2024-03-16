Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver killed after striking parked semi-truck on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver was killed after crashing his car into a semi-truck in the South Austin neighborhood Friday night.

Chicago police said just before midnight, the unidentified man was traveling at a high rate of speed in the 4900 block of West Madison Street when he lost control of the car and struck a parked semi-truck.

The victim was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on March 16, 2024 / 7:06 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.