Driver killed after striking parked semi-truck on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver was killed after crashing his car into a semi-truck in the South Austin neighborhood Friday night.

Chicago police said just before midnight, the unidentified man was traveling at a high rate of speed in the 4900 block of West Madison Street when he lost control of the car and struck a parked semi-truck.

The victim was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.