Driver hits van, CTA bus in Chicago Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver hit a van and a CTA bus Wednesday evening in the middle of downtown Chicago.

Police said at 8:43 p.m., a man was driving a gray sedan south on State Street near Jackson Boulevard when his vehicle first made contact with a gray van headed in the same direction, police said.

The gray sedan then slammed into a Chicago Transit Authority bus that was not moving at the time of the collision, police said.

The driver of the gray sedan was not injured, but a woman who was in the car with him suffered minor injuries and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Neither the driver of the gray van nor anyone on the bus was injured, police said.

Jeff Langan/CBS 2

The driver of the gray sedan was issued traffic citations, police said.

Jeff Langan/CBS 2

Photos of the scene showed a No. 147 Outer DuSable Lake Shore Express bus sitting stationary at the scene, with police and firefighters responding. A man was also seen being taken into custody at the scene.