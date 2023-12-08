Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver ejected, killed after crashing into light pole on Chicago expressway

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was killed following a crash on Interstate 57 Friday morning.

Illinois State Police around 1:36 a.m., troopers responded to a single-car crash on northbound I-57 at 107th Street.

The vehicle was traveling northbound when it lost control and struck a light pole. The driver was ejected from the car, ISP said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead. The identity of the victim is unknown.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 7:47 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.