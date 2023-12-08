Driver ejected, killed after crashing into light pole on Chicago expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was killed following a crash on Interstate 57 Friday morning.

Illinois State Police around 1:36 a.m., troopers responded to a single-car crash on northbound I-57 at 107th Street.

The vehicle was traveling northbound when it lost control and struck a light pole. The driver was ejected from the car, ISP said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead. The identity of the victim is unknown.

No further information was immediately available.