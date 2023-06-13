Man charged in Hoffman Estates crash that killed two teens was due in court in a different crime

Suspected drunken driver in crash that killed teens was due in court in another crime

Suspected drunken driver in crash that killed teens was due in court in another crime

Suspected drunken driver in crash that killed teens was due in court in another crime

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (CBS) -- Prosecutors said it took nine police officers to subdue a man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed two recent high school graduates in the northwest suburbs.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov learned, defendant Deni Rubio, 32, was already supposed to be in court on Tuesday of another crime.

Rubio, of Elgin, is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI resulting in the death of another person, two counts of reckless homicide, and one count of attempt to disarm a peace officer – all felonies.

Authorities say he caused the crash that killed Amelia Mazeikis and D'Shaun Tudela, both 18, both of whom graduated about three weeks ago from Schaumburg High School.

Amelia Mazeikis and D'Shaun Tudela via GoFundMe

"I didn't know if I could control myself emotionally," said D'Shaun's mother, Krystal Tudela.

Thus, Ms. Tudela was not in the courtroom at the Third District Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows on Monday, when Rubio had his bond hearing.

Ms. Tudela did not hear prosecutors explain how Rubio, driving fast, ran a red light on Higgins Road near Barrington Road and broadsided the 18-year-olds' car just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Amelia, who was dating D'Shaun, had a green light.

Rubio's Dodge Durango ended up in a wooded area. Prosecutors said he resisted police and tried to grab one officer's gun before nine officers finally subdued him.

"Anger – I mean, it just, it's more disbelief," said Ms. Tudela. "It's a senseless crime."

And prosecutors said it was not Rubio's only crime. He was already on probation for a July 2022 weapons charge.

Bond for the crash was set at $2 million Monday. Bail for the previous weapons charge was revoked.

Ms. Tudela said Amelia was just driving D'Shaun to work.

"There's no risk at 8:30 in the morning," she said. "There shouldn't be a risk at 8:30 in the morning on a Saturday."

Ms. Tudela said her son was a free-spirited, kind soul. Amelia's mother said her daughter was a wonderful sister, best friend, and artist who had a smile that lit up the world.

Prosecutors said Rubio's blood alcohol level was 3.6 – almost twice the legal limit.

They say when Rubio was released from the hospital and read his rights, he admitted to being involved in the crash – but thought he may have had a green light.

He will be back in court in Rolling Meadows on Friday, July 7.