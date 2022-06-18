Driver charged after hitting CPD officer with car during traffic stop in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly hitting a Chicago police officer with a car during a traffic stop in Humboldt Park Thursday.

Timothy Hendricks, 32, is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery with harm to police, one felony count of resisting a peace officer, and one felony count of manufacturing less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Police said the officer was conducting a traffic stop, in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue shortly after 8 p.m., when the driver struck the officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital in good condition with minor injuries to his arm.

The offender got out of the vehicle and started to flee on foot before he was detained, police said.

Hendricks was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

He is due in bond court Saturday.