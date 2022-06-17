Watch CBS News
Chicago police officer hit by car during traffic stop in Humboldt Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday night when he was hit by a car during a traffic stop in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said the officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue shortly after 8 a.m., when  the driver struck the officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital in good condition, with minor injuries to his arm.

No further information was immediately available.

First published on June 16, 2022 / 8:51 PM

