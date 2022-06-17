Chicago police officer hit by car during traffic stop in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday night when he was hit by a car during a traffic stop in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said the officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue shortly after 8 a.m., when the driver struck the officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital in good condition, with minor injuries to his arm.

No further information was immediately available.