Family appalled as driver accused of hitting, killing Chicago mom and daughter in St. Louis is released

Driver accused of hitting and killing Chicago mother, daughter in St. Louis released

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Surveillance video has raised new questions about the accident that killed a Chicago mother and her adult daughter in St. Louis this month.

Laticha Bracero, 42, and her daughter Alyssa Cordova, 21, had just left a Drake concert at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis when a driver blew through a red light and hit them both.

Laticha Bracero (left) and Alyssa Cordova via GoFundMe

Surveillance video of the incident was released as the driver appeared in court Tuesday.

The driver, 22-year-old Monte Henderson, was released on bond to the outrage of the victims' family, and of hundreds of people who have seen the video of the incident online.

The outrage has also erupted because the suspect initially released less than 24 hours after he was first charged earlier this month.



On Tuesday, he was back in court after the prosecution asked a judge to impose new restrictions.

Bracero and Cordova were struck and killed by the Jeep at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14. Video shows them crossing the street on the right side as the Jeep runs a red light at 18th and Olive streets at high speed.

In the video, the Jeep broadsides a sport-utility vehicle, and strikes Bracero and Cordova from that impact.

According to court records, police said Henderson sped for blocks. He went as fast as 70 mph – double the speed limit on the street on which he was traveling, court records alleged.

The graphic video posted and shared widely on social media was leaked as Henderson was free on bond – facing multiple charges that include two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

"I'm not thrilled that the tape was released. I'd like to get the bottom of that," said Henderson's attorney, Scott Rosenblum. "I don't understand why and how it was released to the general public at this time."

On Tuesday, a judge ordered Henderson to be put on house arrest and surrender his driver's license.

During the court hearing, prosecutors read victim impact statements.

Cordova's father said in part: "This senseless act stole every dream and milestone unachieved. Our family deserves to see accountability for the future she never had."

The suspect is due back in court next month. Meanwhile, a relative of the victims said they are heartbroken and are preparing for Bracero and Cordova's funeral on Sunday.