Mother, daughter from Chicago struck, killed by Jeep after leaving concert in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (CBS) -- A mother and daughter from Chicago were hit and killed when a car slammed into pedestrians in St. Louis after a Drake concert early Wednesday morning.
CBS affiliate KMOV 4 reported the crash happened at 12:30 a.m. at 18th and Olive streets in St. Louis. A 2020 Jeep Cherokee ran a red light and sideswiped the front of a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander – and then hit the two women who were crossing in the crosswalk, the station reported.
The Jeep then hit a 2015 Mazda CX-5, KMOV reported.
The women – one in their 40s, the other in their 20s – had just left a Drake concert at the Enterprise Center downtown.
The daughter died at the scene, the mother at a hospital, KMOV reported.
Police caught up with the driver, who was taken to an area hospital. Charges had not been filed yet Wednesday night.
