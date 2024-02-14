Mother, daughter from Chicago struck, killed by Jeep after leaving concert in St. Louis

Mother, daughter from Chicago killed in downtown St. Louis crash

Mother, daughter from Chicago killed in downtown St. Louis crash

Mother, daughter from Chicago killed in downtown St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS (CBS) -- A mother and daughter from Chicago were hit and killed when a car slammed into pedestrians in St. Louis after a Drake concert early Wednesday morning.

CBS affiliate KMOV 4 reported the crash happened at 12:30 a.m. at 18th and Olive streets in St. Louis. A 2020 Jeep Cherokee ran a red light and sideswiped the front of a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander – and then hit the two women who were crossing in the crosswalk, the station reported.

The Jeep then hit a 2015 Mazda CX-5, KMOV reported.

The women – one in their 40s, the other in their 20s – had just left a Drake concert at the Enterprise Center downtown.

The daughter died at the scene, the mother at a hospital, KMOV reported.

Police caught up with the driver, who was taken to an area hospital. Charges had not been filed yet Wednesday night.