Suspect takes register from drive-thru window in Austin neighborhood

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a man who stole a cash register from a McDonald's drive-thru window in the Austin neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police said around 4:05 a.m., an unknown man drove a minivan up to the drive-thru, located at 5624 W, Roosevelt Rd. The suspect broke the service window, took the register drawer, and fled the scene.

There were no injuries reported.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 8:40 AM

