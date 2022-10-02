Two teens hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teens are hospitalized after a shooting in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Saturday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the teens were stnading in the 7200 block of South Dobson around 6:23 p.m. when a vehicle pulled down the side street and someone inside started shooting.

A 14-year-old boy was struck in the back and left shoulder. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the right thigh and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No other information was immediately available.