Two teens hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Greater Grand Crossing

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teens are hospitalized after a shooting in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Saturday evening. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, the teens were stnading in the 7200 block of South Dobson around 6:23 p.m. when a vehicle pulled down the side street and someone inside started shooting. 

A 14-year-old boy was struck in the back and left shoulder. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. 

A 19-year-old man was shot in the right thigh and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. 

No other information was immediately available. 

First published on October 1, 2022 / 8:47 PM

