Two teens hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Greater Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teens are hospitalized after a shooting in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Saturday evening.
According to the Chicago Police Department, the teens were stnading in the 7200 block of South Dobson around 6:23 p.m. when a vehicle pulled down the side street and someone inside started shooting.
A 14-year-old boy was struck in the back and left shoulder. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.
A 19-year-old man was shot in the right thigh and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
No other information was immediately available.
