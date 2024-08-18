Watch CBS News
Weather

Drier conditions Sunday in Chicago, Beach Hazard statement continues

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Chicago

Drier conditions in Chicago, upper 70s for highs
Drier conditions in Chicago, upper 70s for highs 01:54

CHICAGO (CBS) —We finally have drier conditions in the forecast for Sunday, but we can't completely rule out a stray rain shower, especially for our lakeshore communities. 

next-12-hrs-temperatures.png
CBS News Chicago

With gusty winds, Beach Hazard statements have been issued for Sunday and Monday. With those stronger winds, wave heights for the lakeshore of Lake Michigan will be around 5 to 10 feet, creating dangerous swimming conditions and possible rip currents.

swim-risk.png
CBS News Chicago
thumbnail-bar-graph-wind-gusts.png
CBS News Chicago

Sunday's high temperatures will max out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees inland, but near the lakeshore, they will only top out in the middle 70s. 

Looking ahead to the new work and, for some, the first week of school, it will be beautiful with mainly clear to partly cloudy sky conditions. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be a little cooler, in the middle 80s. By the end of the week and the weekend, it'll be much warmer, with highs reaching the middle and upper 80s.

7-day-forecast-am-77.png
CBS News Chicago
Kylee Miller
kyleemiller-pick-coloradjust-caf.jpg

Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.