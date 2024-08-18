Drier conditions Sunday in Chicago, Beach Hazard statement continues

CHICAGO (CBS) —We finally have drier conditions in the forecast for Sunday, but we can't completely rule out a stray rain shower, especially for our lakeshore communities.

With gusty winds, Beach Hazard statements have been issued for Sunday and Monday. With those stronger winds, wave heights for the lakeshore of Lake Michigan will be around 5 to 10 feet, creating dangerous swimming conditions and possible rip currents.

Sunday's high temperatures will max out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees inland, but near the lakeshore, they will only top out in the middle 70s.

Looking ahead to the new work and, for some, the first week of school, it will be beautiful with mainly clear to partly cloudy sky conditions. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be a little cooler, in the middle 80s. By the end of the week and the weekend, it'll be much warmer, with highs reaching the middle and upper 80s.

